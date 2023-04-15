 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Apr 15, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening

HDFC Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 12,594 cr, asset quality stable

HDFC Bank on April 15 reported a 21 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,594.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. The private lender posted a 20.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated net revenue to Rs 34,552.8 crore during the quarter, against Rs 28,733.9 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Read more here.

Violence in Khartoum: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to take utmost precautions