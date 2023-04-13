 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Infosys Q4 results: Revenue rises 16%, profit up 8% YoY, but miss Street estimates

Infosys on April 13 reported a 7.8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The company's consolidated revenue for Q4 FY23 came in at Rs 37,441 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 32,276 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. More here

Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics may tap Kotak, I-Sec and Morgan Stanley for IPO launch