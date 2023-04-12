Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q4 result: Net profit rises 14.8% YoY to Rs 11,392 crore, revenue up 16.9%

India's biggest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The IT services major reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter. More here

CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

Moneycontrol News