 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q4 result: Net profit rises 14.8% YoY to Rs 11,392 crore, revenue up 16.9%

India's biggest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The IT services major reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter. More here

CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March