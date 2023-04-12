A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q4 result: Net profit rises 14.8% YoY to Rs 11,392 crore, revenue up 16.9%

India's biggest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12 reported a 14.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 11,392 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The IT services major reported a profit of Rs 10,846 crore in the December 2022 quarter. More here

CPI inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66% in March

India's headline retail inflation rate crashed below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 percent upper-bound in March, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. As per the statistics ministry's data, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 5.66 percent last month from 6.44 percent in February. More here

IIP growth edges up to 5.6% in February

India's industrial output grew by 5.6 percent in February, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

PhonePe raises another $100 million from General Atlantic, others

Digital payments and financial services decacorn PhonePe has raised another $100 million in a new tranche of its ongoing $1 billion fundraise at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion from General Atlantic and its co-investors, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. More here

Incoming TCS CEO K Krithivasan to take over on June 1, 2023

Incoming Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan will take over the post on June 1, with outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan staying on till September 15 to help with the transition. More here

Infosys Q4 Preview | Weak financial services demand, seasonality likely to mute growth

Infosys, India’s second-largest information technology (IT) company, is expected to post muted revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended March on weak financial services demand and seasonal factors, analysts say. More here

Kamath calling Kamath! Zerodha, Smallcase form JV to launch mutual fund house

Stock brokerage Zerodha and Wealth management company Smallcase have announced a joint venture to launch an asset management company (AMC), which will focus on passive mutual funds. More here