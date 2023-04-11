Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IMF cuts India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.9%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its GDP growth forecast for India for the financial year 2023-24 by 20 basis points to 5.9 percent. More here

HDFC Bank proposes to raise Rs 50,000 crore funds via bonds over next 12 months

Moneycontrol News