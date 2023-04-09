Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Amul expects 20% revenue growth to Rs 66,000 crore in FY24; currently no plans to hike milk prices

GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, is expecting 20 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 66,000 crore on rising demand, its MD Jayen Mehta said. More here

Tiger Census 2022: India's tiger population rises to 3,167

India’s tiger population now stands at 3,167, as per the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) 2021-2022. The once-in-four-year survey, conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in association with state forest departments and the Wildlife Institute of India, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru. More here Sachin Pilot ups ante against CM Gehlot, to go on hunger strike demanding action against 'corruption' during BJP rule Related stories Tesla plans Shanghai factory for power storage: Reports

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures The intra-party feud within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress has come again to the fore again, as former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot announced he would go on a one-day hunger strike on April 11 to seek action in the alleged corruption cases that pertain to the period when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in the state. More here MC Explains | The white war between Nandini and Amul ahead of Karnataka polls Ahead of the May 10 polls, political parties in Karnataka appear to be locked in an ‘utterly, bitterly’ battle over dairy products. This was triggered by Gujarat-based Amul’s move to enter the Bengaluru market which, the opposition parties claim would affect Karnataka’s dairy co-operative Nandini, and lakhs of dairy farmers in the state. More here Ukrainian Dy Foreign Minister to seek aid, and Zelensky’s G20 invite The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Emine Dzhaparova, who is in India on a four-day visit from Sunday, will try to gauge the mood of the Indian leadership on inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 summit to be held in New Delhi in September. More here Theatre veteran Jalabala Vaidya dies at 86 Jalabala Vaidya, legendary theatre actor and co-founder of the capital’s iconic Akshara Theatre, died in Delhi on April 9 after a long battle with respiratory ailments, said her daughter and theatre director Anasuya Vaidya Shetty. Vaidya was 86. More here 'My bunny rabbit, my baby': Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Easter wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote an "Easter" message, as part of a letter, for Jacqueline Fernandez where he stated that he missed having Easter eggs with the actor and addressed her as his "bunny rabbit". More here

Moneycontrol News