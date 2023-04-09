 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Amul expects 20% revenue growth to Rs 66,000 crore in FY24; currently no plans to hike milk prices

GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, is expecting 20 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 66,000 crore on rising demand, its MD Jayen Mehta said. More here

Tiger Census 2022: India's tiger population rises to 3,167