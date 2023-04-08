 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

PM inaugurates Chennai airport's new terminal building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here

Global headwinds to slow down GDP growth; India resilient than many large economies: HDFC Chairman Parekh