English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    PM inaugurates Chennai airport's new terminal building

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here

    Global headwinds to slow down GDP growth; India resilient than many large economies: HDFC Chairman Parekh

    Global headwinds are likely to slow down India's GDP growth, but the country is more resilient than many large economies, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said. More here

    Related stories

    CR Kesavan, ex-Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP

    Former Congress leader CR Kesavan, who is the great-grandson of India’s first Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. More here

    Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train, during his official visit to Tamil Nadu on April 8. Modi flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station. More here

    From May 2 onwards, Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7.30 am to 2 pm

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has decided to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm from next month. More here

    No wild animals, only 'legal husbands' allowed: Bizarre rent agreements add to tenants' woes in Bengaluru

    Amid soaring rentals and crunching demand, Bengaluru’s tenants are facing unreasonable demands from landlords trying to recoup the money they lost during the coronavirus pandemic when tenants had gone back home. More here

    Pakistan President Arif Alvi returns to Parliament bill curtailing Chief Justice's powers

    Pakistan's judicial imbroglio intensified after President Arif Alvi returned to Parliament for reconsideration of a bill aimed at clipping the powers of the chief justice, saying the proposed legislation is beyond the jurisdiction of the legislative body. More here

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Economy #Moneycontrol Selects #Politics
    first published: Apr 8, 2023 06:55 pm