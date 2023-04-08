A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

PM inaugurates Chennai airport's new terminal building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling. More here

Global headwinds to slow down GDP growth; India resilient than many large economies: HDFC Chairman Parekh

Global headwinds are likely to slow down India's GDP growth, but the country is more resilient than many large economies, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh said. More here

CR Kesavan, ex-Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP

Former Congress leader CR Kesavan, who is the great-grandson of India’s first Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. More here

Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train, during his official visit to Tamil Nadu on April 8. Modi flagged off the service from Secunderabad Railway station. More here

From May 2 onwards, Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7.30 am to 2 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has decided to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm from next month. More here

No wild animals, only 'legal husbands' allowed: Bizarre rent agreements add to tenants' woes in Bengaluru

Amid soaring rentals and crunching demand, Bengaluru’s tenants are facing unreasonable demands from landlords trying to recoup the money they lost during the coronavirus pandemic when tenants had gone back home. More here

Pakistan President Arif Alvi returns to Parliament bill curtailing Chief Justice's powers

Pakistan's judicial imbroglio intensified after President Arif Alvi returned to Parliament for reconsideration of a bill aimed at clipping the powers of the chief justice, saying the proposed legislation is beyond the jurisdiction of the legislative body. More here