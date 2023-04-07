A round-up of the big stories this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Temasek-owned Sheares seals deal for majority stake in Manipal Hospitals

Sheares Healthcare India, which is backed by Singapore's Temasek, has sealed a deal to acquire a majority stake in billionaire Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. This is India's largest-ever private equity deal in the healthcare sector, they added.

Russia supplies 1.64 million bpd of crude to India in March; retains top position

India met the bulk of its crude oil requirements in March from Russia, according to energy tracker Vortexa. During the month, Russia supplied 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India, surpassing traditional suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. However, the share of Russian crude oil in India’s import basket fell slightly compared to the previous month.

RBI growth estimate 'too optimistic, will pivot to rate cuts in October: Nomura

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Friday said Reserve Bank's 6.5 per cent real GDP growth estimate for FY24 is 'too optimistic', and the central bank will pivot to rate cuts from October. The brokerage said it agrees with the Reserve Bank's projections on price rise, and said that the worst of headline inflation is behind us.

RBI's surveys paint optimistic picture of Indian economy's future

On April 6, the RBI released the results of its forward-looking surveys. Here, Moneycontrol takes a look at what they are saying about households, services, and the manufacturing sector, among other areas.

Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 10.43 lakh cr in last 5 days of market rally

Equity investors became richer by over Rs 10.43 lakh crore in the past five days, as markets continued their winning momentum helped by foreign fund inflows and stable global trends. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have surged Rs 10,43,216.79 crore to Rs 2,62,37,776.13 crore in the last five trading sessions (March 29-April 6).

3 mid-cap IT stocks Street is bullish about ahead of Q4 earnings

The IT services sector's outlook remains cautious, with growth projections staying subdued. However, the Street is bullish on a few mid-cap IT stocks and projects the growth range for them to be wider than that of large-cap companies in Q4FY23, ranging from -5 percent to 5 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) in CC (constant currency) terms, according to Asian Market Securities (Amsec).

India's online gaming rules a 'watershed' moment, say startup founders

The new online gaming rules announced by the government are expected to curb the menace of illegal offshore betting and gambling websites and their surrogates and bolster investor confidence, founders say.

