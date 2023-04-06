Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

As RBI hits pause, we may have seen last of the rate hike cycle

As the six wise people comprising the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met and decided to hold interest rates, the market was surprised. Positively. More here

RBI Monetary Policy balanced and nuanced, will push growth: Experts

The policy has its share of surprise with a unanimous decision to keep repo rate unchanged, said chief economist of Bank of Baroda Madan Sabnavis, and added this goes along with a tint of optimism compared with its outlook in the February policy. More here

Anil Agarwal's chip dream at risk as hurdles mount

Crisil Ratings upgrades outlook on Jindal Stainless to positive

ONDC framing mechanism to ensure compliance of its rules: Official Seven months after Agarwal announced a chip partnership between his Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the venture is yet to tie up with a fabrication unit operator or license manufacturing-grade technology. More here Tata Motors: JLR sales in Q4 rise as chip supply continues to recover Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on April 6 said that it saw increased sales for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, and for the full financial year, "reflecting a continuation of the gradual improvement in chip and other supply constraints". More here Titan Q4 Update: Revenue up 25% YoY driven by watches and wearables Titan Company Ltd announced on April 6 that it finished the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 on a solid note, with all key businesses witnessing a second consecutive quarter of healthy double-digit growth. More here MC Exclusive | No inter-state transmission charges up to December 2055 for green hydrogen projects: Govt order Production of 1 kg of green hydrogen requires 55-60 kWh of renewable energy. Therefore, a Rs 1/kWh increase in the delivered cost of RE would increase the production cost of green hydrogen by Rs 60 per kg (or $0.75/kg), the order accessed by Moneycontrol stated, explaining why the extension of waiver was necessitated. More here Ashish Jhaveri of Barclays may join Jefferies as new India i-banking head Senior dealmaker Ashish Jhaveri has resigned from Barclays and may be headed to rival investment bank Jefferies as the new head of investment banking (India), multiple industries sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. More here

Moneycontrol News