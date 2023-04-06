 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Apr 06, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

As RBI hits pause, we may have seen last of the rate hike cycle  

As the six wise people comprising the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) met and decided to hold interest rates, the market was surprised. Positively. More here

RBI Monetary Policy balanced and nuanced, will push growth: Experts