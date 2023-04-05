 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI monetary policy: A look at MPC members' comments

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will on April 6 make its first announcement of FY24. Market expectations are for a 25 basis increase in the repo rate, the rate at which RBI lends to the commercial banks. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage. The MPC, in the current rate hike cycle starting in May 2022, has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points, taking the policy rate to 6.5 percent. A majority of MPC members, in the last 4-5 meetings, agreed on the rate raises to keep inflation under check. Jayant Verma is the sole member who voted for a rate pause in the last couple of meetings. More here

Taking Stock: Sensex up 582 points, Nifty around 17,550 ahead of RBI policy