Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI monetary policy: A look at MPC members' comments

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India will on April 6 make its first announcement of FY24. Market expectations are for a 25 basis increase in the repo rate, the rate at which RBI lends to the commercial banks. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage. The MPC, in the current rate hike cycle starting in May 2022, has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points, taking the policy rate to 6.5 percent. A majority of MPC members, in the last 4-5 meetings, agreed on the rate raises to keep inflation under check. Jayant Verma is the sole member who voted for a rate pause in the last couple of meetings. More here

Taking Stock: Sensex up 582 points, Nifty around 17,550 ahead of RBI policy

The Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session on April 5, supported by capital goods, FMCG and information technology shares. At close, the Sensex was up 582.87 points or 0.99 percent at 59,689.31, while the Nifty gained 159 points or 0.91 percent at 17,557. More here MC Selects Related stories Govt gives approval for 34 electronic components manufacturing proposals worth Rs 11,187 cr till Mar...

Investment bankers get $261.5 million in Q1 despite fall in deal making activities: Report

Oil, mineral and cement cos push record volumes in FY23, riding infra, energy demand Contrarian Calls | Tech Mahindra's management rejig stirs analysts' optimism despite weak price action After a subdued performance in February, the domestic equity market went into standstill mode in March. The sudden collapse of three US banks along with the crisis at the storied Credit Suisse triggered alarm among investors over the health of the global banking system, pushing them away from risky asset classes like equities. On top of that, relentless selling by foreign institutional investors kept the market in a narrow range through the month. More here Mughal empire chapters dropped to ‘reduce content load’: NCERT Director NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has termed the removal of NCERT chapters an exercise in “rationalization”, undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) last year, aimed at “reducing content load” to help students make a ‘speedy recovery’ from learning setbacks suffered during COVID-19. The deletions of Mughal history from its social science textbooks have been done in view of the pandemic-induced learning loss. “Children suffered a lot during the pandemic. More here IPL 2023: 60% of 1st week matches sold out on Paytm Insider, platform eyes more sports events Online ticketing platform Paytm Insider is seeing strong traction for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, especially with the tournament seeing the return of home and away format. The platform, which has ticketing rights for 6 out of the 10 IPL teams, is seeing an uptick in traffic on the platform as teams are going live with ticket sales for their respective home games. More here All you need to know about Mounjaro, the antidiabetic injectable also touted as the most powerful weight-loss drug ever Eli Lilly and Company has approached the Indian drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), for seeking approval of its blockbuster drug tirzepatide which is used to treat type 2 diabetes. Launched under the brand name Mounjaro in the US last year, it is also being used as a weight-loss drug, and though it hasn’t been officially approved for this use, it has shown promising results in clinical trials. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vineet Gupta, managing director of Elli Lilly and Company, India, said the firm has approached the CDSCO for the drug’s approval in the country. More here Supreme Court rejects opposition plea for guidelines against political targeting On April 5, the Supreme Court declined to hear a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, which alleged that central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate were arbitrarily targeting political opponents. The plea had also sought guidelines to be laid down for the central probe agencies to follow.

More here

Moneycontrol News