Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Unclaimed deposits with Indian banks fell by Rs 13,250 crore in a year

The total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits, which have not been operated for 10 years or more, was Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023 as against Rs 48,262 in March 2022 last year. More here

UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4 billion entertainment company 