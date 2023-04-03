Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Unclaimed deposits with Indian banks fell by Rs 13,250 crore in a year

The total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits, which have not been operated for 10 years or more, was Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023 as against Rs 48,262 in March 2022 last year. More here

UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4 billion entertainment company

A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavour Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake. More here Global economy on the verge of a 2008-like financial crisis: Peter Schiff Related stories Vedanta's Ajay Goel appointed Byju's CFO amid result delay

CometChat raises Rs 40 crore in venture debt

TCS bags deal from Norwegian Bane NOR Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, who predicted the 2008 crisis, has called for structural reforms that will encourage investment and job creation and reduce the reliance on debt to fund government spending. More here Three factors will drive auto-stock prices in FY24: Morgan Stanley Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Motors are the analysts’ preferred picks in the original-equipment manufacturers (OEM) space. Besides these three stocks, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra and Mahindra are two other stocks that MS is overweight on. More here XBB1.16 leading COVID case surge, no rise in hospitalisation: Health Min In Maharashtra, the XBB 1.16 subvariant has been detected in 93 percent of COVID-19 samples from Pune. The highly transmissible subvariant was also found in over 75 percent of COVID-19 samples in Nagpur. More here WhatsApp to soon allow users to lock separate chats WhatsApp will release a new privacy feature on its application that will allow its users to lock their private chats within the app itself. WhatsApp will reportedly permit users to lock any specific chat by using face lock, passcode, or fingerprints. The feature is currently in the testing stage. More here Kandoi Fabrics directors buy four apartments in Mumbai for Rs 217 crore In yet another large deal in Mumbai, two directors of Kandoi Fabrics, manufacturer and exporter of packaging fabrics and bags, have bought four sea-facing luxury properties worth Rs 217 crore in Mumbai. More here

