Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India's foreign trade set to cross US$ 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal: Report

India’s foreign trade is expected to cross the USD 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal despite global economic uncertainties, economic think tank GTRI said in a report. More here

Zee insider trading case: SEBI bans three people from markets for two years, fines Rs 90 lakh