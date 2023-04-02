A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India's foreign trade set to cross US$ 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal: Report

India’s foreign trade is expected to cross the USD 1.6 trillion mark this fiscal despite global economic uncertainties, economic think tank GTRI said in a report. More here

Zee insider trading case: SEBI bans three people from markets for two years, fines Rs 90 lakh

Markets regulator SEBI has banned three individuals from the securities market for two years and imposed a penalty of Rs 90 lakh on them in connection with an insider trading case in the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). More here

Remain cautious and wear mask, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge in Delhi

As Delhi witnesses a sudden spurt in Covid cases, experts have stressed that there is no need to panic over the absolute numbers and the focus should be on protecting the vulnerable population, especially those who are immunocompromised or have comorbidities. More here

Around 36,000 may lose jobs in UBS-Credit Suisse merger: Reports

The merger between the crisis-hit bank Credit Suisse and rival UBS could lead to 30 percent job cuts, which would amount to around 36,000 people losing their jobs, a report said. More here

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system & ensure financial viability: Report

The government may consider a 0.3 per cent uniform digital payment facilitation fee to fund the infrastructure required for such transactions and also to ensure financial viability of the UPI payment system, suggested a study by IIT Bombay. More here

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rains, hailstorms and strong winds have impacted wheat crops across more than 5.23 lakh hectares in three states, triggering fears of huge yield loss for farmers and harvesting challenges. More here

V-Mart Retail opens 17 new stores in fourth quarter of FY23, closes eight

V-Mart Retail Ltd on April 2 said it has opened a total of 17 new stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, while also closing down eight existing stores during the same three-month period. More here