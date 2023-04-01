 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Daily round-up of articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST collection in March up 13% to Rs 1.60 lakh crore

This is the second highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect taxation regime in July 2017 and is only behind the Rs 1.68 lakh crore collection recorded in April last year. More here

IIM Raipur placements record highest package of over Rs 60 lakh 