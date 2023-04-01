Daily round-up of articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST collection in March up 13% to Rs 1.60 lakh crore

This is the second highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect taxation regime in July 2017 and is only behind the Rs 1.68 lakh crore collection recorded in April last year. More here

IIM Raipur placements record highest package of over Rs 60 lakh

The highest number of students were recruited in the Banking Financial Service and Insurance sector with an average CTC and maximum CTC of Rs 21.02 LPA and Rs 32.50 LPA, respectively. More here

Twitter releases source code as Elon Musk bats for transparency

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hopes that people will be able to analyse the code and provide feedback, which will improve the platform's performance and build trust. More here

Most parts of India to see above-normal temperatures during April-June

Most of the country, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular region, will likely experience above-normal high temperatures during the April-June period, the India Meteorological Department said on April 1. More here

Google adds search chips to Drive making it easier to find files

Google on April 1 added search chips to Drive, its cloud-based storage service, which will allow users to find what they are looking for faster by filtering content. More here

NMACC is ode to our nation, humble dedication to New India: Nita Ambani

Speaking at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Nita Ambani said, “My heart is full, I’m at a loss for words. Mukesh and I had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India comparable to the best in the world. Hopefully, today is the reality.” More here

Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Market regulator SEBI is investigating a possible violation of 'related party’ transaction rules in the Adani Group’s dealings with at least three offshore entities that have links to the brother of the conglomerate’s founder, two people said. More here