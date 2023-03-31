 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Govt hikes interest rates on small savings schemes for Apr-June quarter 

Interest rate on the National Savings Certificate has been hiked from 7.0% to 7.7% for the April – June 2023 quarter. Interest rate on the Public Provident Fund has been left unchanged at 7.1%. More here

India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at Rs 14.54 lakh cr, 83% of FY23 target