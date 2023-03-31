English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST
    Technology displaying a hand typing on a keyboard with overlaid graphic backgrounds (Representative Image)

    Technology displaying a hand typing on a keyboard with overlaid graphic backgrounds (Representative Image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Govt hikes interest rates on small savings schemes for Apr-June quarter 

    Interest rate on the National Savings Certificate has been hiked from 7.0% to 7.7% for the April – June 2023 quarter. Interest rate on the Public Provident Fund has been left unchanged at 7.1%. More here

    India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at Rs 14.54 lakh cr, 83% of FY23 target

    The Central government has set itself a revised fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.55 lakh crore for the current financial year. However, as a percentage of the GDP, the full-year target remains at 6.4 percent. More here

    Related stories

    Current account deficit drops to $18.2 billion in October-December

    As a percentage of GDP, October-December current account deficit is 2.2 percent compared to 3.7 percent in July-September and 2.7 percent in October-December 2021. More here

    8 key infra sectors' output almost flat growth at 6% in February 

    Production of eight infrastructure sectors recorded an almost flat growth rate of 6 percent in February as against 5.9 percent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday. More here

    mc selects

    Market ends FY23 on a high; Sensex up 1,031 points, Nifty above 17,300

    Top gainers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance. More here

    Forex reserves rise $5.98 bn; 2nd consecutive weekly increase 

    For the week ended March 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.38 billion to $509.728 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. More here

    Unified gas pipeline tariff neutral for owners, mixed bag for distributors

    The recently approved unified natural gas pipeline tariff is revenue-neutral for pipeline owners, but for City Gas Distributors (CGDs) and their consumers, it depends on the location and source of supply, industry executives and analysts say. More here

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MC Selects #Moneycontrol Selects #top news #Top Stories
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 07:23 pm