Govt hikes interest rates on small savings schemes for Apr-June quarter

Interest rate on the National Savings Certificate has been hiked from 7.0% to 7.7% for the April – June 2023 quarter. Interest rate on the Public Provident Fund has been left unchanged at 7.1%. More here

India's Apr-Feb fiscal deficit at Rs 14.54 lakh cr, 83% of FY23 target

The Central government has set itself a revised fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.55 lakh crore for the current financial year. However, as a percentage of the GDP, the full-year target remains at 6.4 percent. More here

Current account deficit drops to $18.2 billion in October-December

As a percentage of GDP, October-December current account deficit is 2.2 percent compared to 3.7 percent in July-September and 2.7 percent in October-December 2021. More here

8 key infra sectors' output almost flat growth at 6% in February

Production of eight infrastructure sectors recorded an almost flat growth rate of 6 percent in February as against 5.9 percent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Friday. More here

Market ends FY23 on a high; Sensex up 1,031 points, Nifty above 17,300

Top gainers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finance. More here

Forex reserves rise $5.98 bn; 2nd consecutive weekly increase

For the week ended March 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.38 billion to $509.728 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. More here

Unified gas pipeline tariff neutral for owners, mixed bag for distributors

The recently approved unified natural gas pipeline tariff is revenue-neutral for pipeline owners, but for City Gas Distributors (CGDs) and their consumers, it depends on the location and source of supply, industry executives and analysts say. More here