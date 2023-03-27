Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

SoftBank-backed Oyo to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

The once-high-flying company is preparing to file a fresh initial public offering document as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. More here

Disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi now asked to vacate govt accommodation

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the government-allotted bungalow in New Delhi within a month, reports said on March 27, days after he was disqualified as an MP of the Lok Sabha. More here

HDFC plans to raise Rs 57,000 crore ahead of merger with HDFC Bank

Ahead of the merger with HDFC Bank, the board of mortgage lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has approved plans to raise another Rs 57,000 crore through the issue of Non-convertible Debentures (NCD). More here

India adds highest Covid-19 cases in 5 months; death count stable

To tackle the situation, the prime minister held an emergency meeting to prepare the country in case of a relapse, with the health ministry which has called for a mock drill across the country in government hospitals on April 10 and 11. More here

RBI imposes monetary penalty on 2 banks for rule violation

The monetary penalties on these banks ranged between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. A penalty of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on Aligarh Zila Sahkari Bank and Rs 3 lakh on Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank. More here

Gold prices could hit all-time high; here is what investors need to know

Currently, the Comex gold future is trading at $1,970 per ounce, providing a year-to-date return of approximately 7.60 percent. Moreover, in recent times, the price of gold has surged to a 52-week high of $2,010 per ounce. More here

Airlines are expanding but where are the pilots?

A combination of poor training infrastructure leading to talent shortage, stringent certification norms, and less-than-ideal working conditions is creating an air pocket in the industry. More here