Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

Paytm Payment Services gets RBI extension to resubmit PA licence application

Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL) has received an extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resubmit its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence, said One97 Communications, the parent firm of PPSL, in a regulatory filing on March 26. More here

RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts