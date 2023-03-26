A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

Paytm Payment Services gets RBI extension to resubmit PA licence application

Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL) has received an extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to resubmit its application for a payment aggregator (PA) licence, said One97 Communications, the parent firm of PPSL, in a regulatory filing on March 26. More here

RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts

With retail inflation remaining above the comfort level of 6 per cent and most global peers including US Fed continuing hawkish stance, the Reserve Bank of India too may go in for a 25 basis points hike in the bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced on April 6, opined experts. More here

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 2 air traffic controllers suspended

A major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said on Sunday. More here

Boxer Nikhat Zareen wins her second World Championships title

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash on Sunday. More here

ICMR comes up with first ethical guidelines for application of AI in biomedical research, healthcare

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has come up with the country’s first Ethical Guidelines for the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Biomedical Research and Healthcare to provide an ethical framework for the development of AI-based tools which will benefit all stakeholders. More here

Atiq Ahmed refuses to leave over ‘threat to life’ as UP Police reaches Sabarmati jail

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, has refused to leave the prison premises as a team of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrived to take his custody, citing a "threat to his life", reports said on March 26, citing sources. More here

American Chamber of Commerce in China no longer regard China as a top-three investment priority

The ongoing tensions between China and the United States are affecting the interest of US companies’ investments in the Asian nation, Michael Hart, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), said. On March 1, 2023, AmCham China launched the 25th annual China Business Climate Survey (BCS) Report. The report highlighted a slightly pessimistic outlook for US companies in China, underpinned by the declining willingness of AmCham China members to increase investment in China. More here