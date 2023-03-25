 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

Sitharaman asks PSBs to focus on risk management, diversification of deposits amid US banking crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi on March 25, asked them to focus on “risk management” and “diversification of deposits” amid the crisis that has hit the banking sector in the United States. More here

My name is not Savarkar, Gandhi doesn't offer apology to anyone: Rahul Gandhi