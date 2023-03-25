A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

Sitharaman asks PSBs to focus on risk management, diversification of deposits amid US banking crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) in New Delhi on March 25, asked them to focus on “risk management” and “diversification of deposits” amid the crisis that has hit the banking sector in the United States. More here

My name is not Savarkar, Gandhi doesn't offer apology to anyone: Rahul Gandhi

”My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday responding to a query on repeated calls by the BJP seeking his apology over various issues. More here

PM makes a strong pitch for return of BJP govt at major rally in poll-bound Karnataka

Making a powerful pitch for the return of the BJP government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of the State where Assembly polls are due by May, to give the party a full majority for a stable government. More here

Covid spike | Health ministry asks states to ensure optimum testing, promote mask usage in crowded places

Amid a fresh spike in the coronavirus case count, the Union health ministry, along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), wrote to the state governments and Union territories on March 25, asking them to ensure "optimum testing" and promote the usage of masks in crowded settings. More here

The collection of the important stories at this hour

HFTs, arbitrage firms to face the brunt of STT hike, retail traders likely to retreat

The 25 percent Securities Transaction Tax (STT) hike on selling futures and options will dent the margins and bottom line of high-frequency trading firms (HFTs), scalpers, arbitrage firms and large proprietary traders at a time when sentiment is weak and retail investor interest shaky on account of markets flatlining, traders have said. More here

Twitter Blue users may get to hide the paid checkmark

Twitter Blue subscribers may soon get the option to hide the paid-for checkmarks on their profiles. The feature was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who said Twitter was working on multiple features to let users control everything about their account verification and identity, a report said. More here

The Rs 1,000-crore Mumbai home that lies deserted

It is the envy address—the most famous residence in India’s priciest neighbourhood but no one lives there. Mumbai’s Malabar Hill is home to some of the country’s wealthiest families. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra lives there and so do billionaires like the Godrej family. But the home that continues to intrigue and fascinate in equal measure is South Court – the house built by Mohammad Ali Jinnah. More here