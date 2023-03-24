Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

STT on sale of options to be hiked by 25%, finance ministry clarifies

After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the finance ministry has clarified that it will be hiked to Rs 6,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore. In the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by Lok Sabha on March 24 morning, STT on the sale of options was hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700. Details here.

NSE to roll back 6% transaction charges on equity and F&O trading from April 1

