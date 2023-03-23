 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs amid worsening global economic outlook, trims forecasts

IT company Accenture Plc stated on March 23 that it would cut 2.5 percent of its workforce or about 19,000 jobs amid worsening global economic outlook. "Over the next 18 months, these actions are expected to result in the departure of approximately 19,000 people (or 2.5% of our current workforce), and we expect over half of these departures will consist of people in our non-billable corporate functions," the company said in the regulatory filing.

