MoneyControl Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024

The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21. “Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the Bulletin said. Read more here.

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 5%