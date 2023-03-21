MoneyControl Selects: Top stories this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024

The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21. “Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the Bulletin said. Read more here.

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 5%

Moneycontrol News