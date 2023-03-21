MoneyControl Selects: Top stories this evening

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI Bulletin: Inflation expected to range between 5% and 5.6% in FY2024

The retail inflation is expected to range tightly between 5 percent and 5.6 percent if the country manages to deal with the El Nino event, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21. “Over the financial year ahead (2023-24), inflation is expected to range tightly between 5.0 and 5.6 percent if India survives an El Nino event adversely affecting the southwest monsoon, given global uncertainties,” the Bulletin said. Read more here.

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 5%

"The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms," the automaker said in a statement. Read more here.

Apple seeks India labour reform in push to diversify beyond China

India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is considering passing new rules that will make factory shifts more flexible, people familiar with the matter said. Read more here.

Call to withdraw Mehul Choksi's name from Interpol Red Notice list was taken in October 2022

Additionally, Antiguan authorities are now doubling down on an investigation into Mehul Choksi’s claim that he was kidnapped in 2021 with the objective to send him to India. Read more here.

Credit Suisse crisis sends shivers amongst wealthy Indians

Rajesh Cheruvu, chief investment officer and managing director at LGT Wealth India Private Ltd., said in the past 15 years or so, many multinational financial institutions have come and exited Indian markets and the latest incident was making wealthy investors nervous. Read more here.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar: What happens if you miss March 31 deadline? All details here

The apex body for direct tax matters, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has mandated all taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their permanent account number (PAN) by March 31, 2023. As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, every person eligible to obtain an Aadhaar and has PAN must link their Aadhaar with their PAN by the end of this fiscal. Read more here.

Opinion | Ola Electric’s faulty front fork design highlights a history of problems with its scooters

Ola Electric and its founder Bhavish Aggarwal’s social media channels are abuzz with press statements and videos that attest how extensive the brand’s testing procedures are when it comes to the structural integrity of its flagship product – the Ola S1 Pro – and its budget version, the S1. Read more here.