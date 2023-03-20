A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI imposes Rs 2.27 crore monetary penalty on RBL Bank

The central bank said RBL Bank has not complied with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on ‘Internal Ombudsman Scheme, 2018’, ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’, ‘Credit Card Operations of Banks’, among others. More here

'Indian AT1 bond issuers may not be affected by Credit Suisse crisis'

“The crisis won't affect the capital-raising capabilities of Indian issuers, given the Indian banking system is in a better place now vis-a-vis its global peers,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and leader, financial services risk, Grant Thornton Bharat. More here

Gold rallies Rs 1,400 to touch lifetime high of Rs 60,100 per 10 grams

Gold price rallied Rs 1,400 to touch a lifetime high of Rs 60,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid strong global trends. The precious metal had ended at Rs 58,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade. More here

Anant Goenka resigns as CEAT MD & CEO, Arnab Banerjee to take over

Anant Goenka has resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CEAT Tyres, with effect from March 31, 2023. He has been elevated to the rank of Vice Chairman of CEAT Ltd. Arnab Banerjee, the company's COO, will replace him as the new MD & CEO. More here

Adani Group clarifies suspension of work on Rs 34,900-cr petchem project

Adani Group clarified its position after reports emerged that its flagship company Adani Enterprises was suspending work on a Rs 34,900-crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat, following a damning report by a US-based short seller Hindenburg Research. More here

Omicron XBB. 1.16 variant is causing fresh surge in COVID-19 cases

Dr Samrat Shah, consultant internist at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai, said that at present the XBB.1.16 variant does not seem to be causing serious clinical issues in most people and symptoms include blocked nose, headache and sore throat, along with fever and muscle pain. More here

Why UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat among top picks for Jefferies

Cement manufacturers have seen earnings cut in the past few quarters as price hikes lagged cost increases. Based on the pricing trend in the past few months, Jefferies sees cement players focusing on volumes instead of prices in the near term. More here