A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SVB Financial files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent company filed for bankruptcy after worry spread among its long-established customer base of tech startups, prompting regulators to seize the firm’s banking unit.

Tata Consumer ceases negotiations with Bisleri for potential acquisition

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) on March 17 confirmed to stock exchanges that it has ceased any negotiations with packaged drinking water brand Bisleri for its potential acquisition in a deal that was estimated to cost about Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 crore.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC for rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 17 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) for non-compliance with certain rules. An inspection of the company conducted by National Housing Bank showed that the company failed to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20, the RBI said.

India a much more straightforward long-term story than China: Chris Wood

India remains a much more straightforward long-term story than China, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in the latest edition of his immensely popular newsletter to investors called 'GREED & fear'. Making his point, the equity strategist said: "India remains a much more straightforward long-term story than China, which is why GREED & fear has 39 percent of the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio, long-term in its focus invested in India and “only” 25 percent in China."

Deepak Bagla steps down as MD & CEO of Invest India

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, has stepped down after a Ministry of Commerce audit questioned the work accomplished by the investment promotion body, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

DMRC to pay Rs 4,800 crore to Reliance Infra, per arbitral award: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on March 17 directed the Centre and the Delhi government to take cognisance of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) request for extending sovereign guarantees or subordinate debt to help it clear the dues of an arbitral award passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited.

HDFC and HDFC Bank merger approved by NCLT

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on March 17 approved the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, which is deemed to be the biggest merger in corporate history. India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd will merge with country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth. HDFC Ltd had already received approval letters including from Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), PFRDA and Competition Commission of India (CCI) as well as from India's stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

