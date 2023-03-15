 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Trade deficit narrows to $17.43 billion in February 2023; exports, imports contract

India's trade deficit came in at $17.43 billion in February 2023, which is narrower as compared to $18.75 billion in the year-ago period, as per the official data released on March 15. The numbers are also marginally lower as compared to the preceding month, as the trade deficit stood at $17.76 billion in January 2023.

