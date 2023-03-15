Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Trade deficit narrows to $17.43 billion in February 2023; exports, imports contract

India's trade deficit came in at $17.43 billion in February 2023, which is narrower as compared to $18.75 billion in the year-ago period, as per the official data released on March 15. The numbers are also marginally lower as compared to the preceding month, as the trade deficit stood at $17.76 billion in January 2023.

Market loses further ground; Nifty below 17,000; Sensex falls 344 points

The Indian equity markets ended in the red for the fifth consecutive session with the Nifty falling below 17,000 on March 15 amid selling seen in FMCG, realty, oil and gas and financial names. At close, the Sensex was down 344.29 points or 0.59 percent at 57,555.90, and the Nifty was down 71.10 points or 0.42 percent at 16,972.20. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note. On the BSE, realty, FMCG, auto and bank were down 0.5 percent each while power, capital goods and metal indices rose 1 percent each.

MPC's Goyal calls out Fed on over-reaction to inflation, seeks data-dependent policy

The Federal Reserve should avoid an excessively reactive monetary policy and allow its sharp rate hikes to take effect, according to a member of India’s rate-setting panel. "It takes a few quarters for interest rate rises to take effect on demand and demand-led inflation and it is appropriate to watch for some time, allow these to take effect," Ashima Goyal, a member of the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, said at an event on March 15. “You cannot announce that inflation is going to be persistent when we know that it is driven by supply-side changes and geopolitical, etcetera makes the supply side very volatile. So, it is good to have a data-based and a moderate policy,” Goyal said.

Exclusive Interview | SVB crisis not a systemic risk in the US, unlikely to impact India, says former RBI deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath

The still-unfolding US banking crisis is unlikely to evolve into a systemic crisis and has been largely contained by the timely action taken by the US Federal Reserve, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontyrol on March 15. Also, the crisis will not have a domino effect on India, Gopinath said.

Vedanta repays $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank

Vedanta Ltd said that it has repaid USD 100 million to Standard Chartered Bank through release of encumbrance on March 10. Vedanta Resources Ltd has earlier said it has enough means to meet debt repayment liabilities in the coming quarters as it looked to assuage investor concerns around its financial position.

Does the historic fall in the 2-year treasury bill mean a big correction is coming soon?

On March 14, US markets shrugged aside concerns relating to US financial stocks, recovering from a severe panic reaction in the previous four sessions triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Stock prices gained, but a bigger source of respite was that short-term treasury yields recovered to 4.3 percent, after plunging 55 basis points on Monday, the biggest one-day fall since October 20, 1987, a day after “Black Monday,” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 23 percent.

Ray Dalio warns of systemic risks after SVB collapse

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has raised concerns about potential systemic risks following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The SVB’s failure could be a sign of a larger trend as the financial system has become increasingly reliant on private credit and risk-taking in recent years, the billionaire investor said.

