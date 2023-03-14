Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bears tighten grip on Dalal Street: Investors lose Rs 9.56 lakh crore in four-day turmoil

The market remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session on March 14 as bears further tightened their control over Dalal Street, tracking consistent correction in global counterparts despite a plan to backstop depositors in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States. As a result, the markets saw wealth erosion of around Rs 9.56 lakh crore in four days. Read more here.

Wholesale prices ease to 3.85% in February on reduced fuel, power prices

Moneycontrol News