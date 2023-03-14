A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bears tighten grip on Dalal Street: Investors lose Rs 9.56 lakh crore in four-day turmoil

The market remained under pressure for the fourth consecutive session on March 14 as bears further tightened their control over Dalal Street, tracking consistent correction in global counterparts despite a plan to backstop depositors in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States. As a result, the markets saw wealth erosion of around Rs 9.56 lakh crore in four days. Read more here.

Wholesale prices ease to 3.85% in February on reduced fuel, power prices

India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) cooled down in February for the ninth consecutive month to 3.85 percent. Reduction in the prices of manufactured goods, fuel, and power drove lower wholesale price inflation, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Read more here.

US to issue one million visas to Indians in 2023: Report

“The US Mission has already processed more than two lakh applications at our Embassy and Consulates in India, and we’re on track to hit our goal of processing more than one million non-immigrant visa applications in 2023,” a spokesperson from the US Embassy in New Delhi told the publication. “Our goal is to process one million visa applications, which include non-immigrant visas of all categories.” Read more here.

Adani dollar bond yields ease by up to 500 bps in a fortnight on improved investor sentiments

The yield on the Adani Group’s dollar bonds eased by up to 500 basis points (bps) in the last two weeks after the company paid back loans prior to the redemption date, dealers said. According to Bloomberg data, the yield on the overseas bonds of Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra fell to 8.7614 percent on March 13, from 9.4626 percent on February 28. Adani Green Energy’s bond yield fell to 12.72 percent from 18.3702 percent. Read more here.

Banks from UK, 17 other countries approved to open Vostro accounts for rupee trade

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on March 14, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said the central bank had granted 60 approvals in total so far to domestic and authorised foreign banks to open so-called 'Special Rupee Vostro Accounts' of correspondent banks from 18 countries, including those from major nations such as the United Kingdom and Germany. Read more here.

Bhopal gas tragedy: Survivors' groups slam SC's dismissal of plea for more compensation

Five organisations representing the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy issued a joint statement on March 14 condemning the Supreme Court's dismissal of the Union Government's Curative Petition seeking additional compensation for the victims of the disaster. Read more here.

Too-big-to-fail lenders rake in deposits after three banks fail

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest US bank, alone received billions of dollars in recent days, and Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are also seeing higher-than-usual volume, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Representatives for the firms declined to comment or didn’t respond to messages. Read more here.