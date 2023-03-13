 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

CPI inflation edges down to 6.44% in February

India's headline retail inflation rate edged down to 6.44 percent in February from January's three-month high of 6.52 percent, data released on March 13 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. Read more

Silicon Valley Bank's all deposits transferred to new bridge bank, normal operations to resume: FDIC