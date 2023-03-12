 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SVB Implosion Explained: Will the noxious fumes blow over India?

There will be some impact, even if muted. If financial markets in the West continue to decline and there is a recession, it will impact Indian financial markets as well and result in lower growth rates. Read more here.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco makes a historic $161 billion profit in 2022