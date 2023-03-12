A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SVB Implosion Explained: Will the noxious fumes blow over India?

There will be some impact, even if muted. If financial markets in the West continue to decline and there is a recession, it will impact Indian financial markets as well and result in lower growth rates. Read more here.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco makes a historic $161 billion profit in 2022

The monster profit by the firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow's oil and natural gas to Western markets. Read more here.

Govt's HZL stake sale only after clarity on proposed global asset transfer; unlikely this fiscal

The sale of the remaining 29.54 per cent government stake in Hindustan Zinc is likely only after a finality reached on Vedanta's planned sale of global zinc assets to the erstwhile PSU, according to an official. With the government's offer for sale plans in HZL in limbo, it is unlikely that the disinvestment would happen by March, and hence it could miss its revised asset sale target of Rs 50,000 crore for the current fiscal. Read more here.

SVB crisis | No major impact on Indian banking system, say experts

The Indian banking system is unlikely to witness any major spillover effects from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States, bankers and experts said. "There will be no major impact on the Indian banking system," Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India, told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

M&M to sell 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deal

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to sell a 4.6 percent stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd at a floor price of Rs 355 per share, sources told CNBC-TV 18 on March 12. Read more here.

SVB fallout: Nazara Tech says two subsidiaries hold cash worth Rs 64 crore in collapsed lender

Both subsidiaries - Kiddopia and Mediawrkz - continue to be well capitalised and are generating positive cash flows along with profitability. Thus, the SVB fallout is not expected to have any impact on their day-to-day operations, business performance and growth plans, Nazara said. Read more here.

Government opposes recognising same-sex marriage: Court filing

The Indian government opposes recognising same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples. The Ministry of Law believes that while there may be various forms of relationships in society, the legal recognition of marriage is for heterosexual relationships and the state has a legitimate interest in maintaining this, according to the filing seen by Reuters, which has not been made public. Read more here.