Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

YCombinator-backed Indian start-ups are collateral damage in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Startups funded by American incubator YC, which makes Indian companies flip their corporate entities to the US, are scrambling for working capital as California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank. Read more here.

Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75–90 minutes. All you need to know about the new expressway