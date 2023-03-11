A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

YCombinator-backed Indian start-ups are collateral damage in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Startups funded by American incubator YC, which makes Indian companies flip their corporate entities to the US, are scrambling for working capital as California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank.

Bengaluru-Mysuru in 75–90 minutes. All you need to know about the new expressway

While Modi has described it as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari believes it will improve accessibility to regions such as Srirangapatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, and in turn, bolster their tourism potential.

Market falls 1% in the week amid volatility; these 37 smallcaps climb 10-36%

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty index shed over 3 percent, PSU Bank 2.8 percent and Nifty Bank nearly 2 percent. On the other hand, Nifty energy and oil & gas indices rose 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Elon Musk says he’s open to buying Silicon Valley Bank

Elon Musk has said he's open to buying the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and turning it into a digital bank. His remark came after US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday.

Need for Speed: How traffic is changing homebuyers' choices in Bengaluru

Experts say global cities are taking on doughnut shapes, with city centres thinning out. The impact of traffic on real estate – depreciating property capital values and soaring rents – can be seen in the shifting choices of people.

H3N2 virus: Signs, symptoms and diet to tackle the flu

A flu-like situation has gripped most parts of the country. Almost everyone knows someone who is suffering from fever, cough, runny nose and body ache. While flu is not uncommon at this time of the year when the weather changes from extremely cold to warm, this is not the seasonal flu, warn experts.

Box office collections: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has crossed Rs 36 crore in ticket sales in 3 days

Released on the partial holiday of Holi on March 8, the film collected Rs 15.73 crore on Wednesday. This is the second-best start that a Bollywood film has taken since the release of Drishyam 2, which had collected Rs 15.38 crore on its first day.