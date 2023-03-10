A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IIP growth edges up to 5.2% in January from 4.7% in December

India's industrial output grew by 5.2 percent in January, data released on March 10 by the statistics ministry showed. Industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in December has been revised up to 4.7 percent from 4.3 percent, data from the ministry showed. Read more

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurgaon high-rise

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on March 10 after falling from a high-rise in Haryana's Gurgaon. According to reports, the deceased fell from the building's 20th floor, leading to the fatal injuries. The city police is reportedly investigating the case. Read more

HUL board names Rohit Jawa next MD & CEO, tenure starts from June 27

The board of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on March 10 approved the appointment of Rohit Jawa, a senior official of the UK-based parent entity Unilever, as its next managing director and chief executive officer. Read more

US commerce secretary: India can become part of entire electronics supply chain

India has the opportunity to become a part of the entire electronics supply chain and not just semi-conductors, the US commerce secretary said on March 10. Read more

Global Surfaces IPO to launch next week. Check price band and other important information

Global Surface Ltd's initial public offering will open on March 13 for subscription and close on March 15. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 133-140 a share, and anchor bids will start from March 10. Read more

India, US deepen ties with launch of Strategic Trade Dialogue

After three years of stalled commercial dialogue between the two biggest democracies in the world, India and the US, on March 10, agreed to launch a Strategic Trade Dialogue. Read more

Investors start warming up to debt funds, equity flows continue to be strong: AMFI

The Indian mutual funds industry continued to attract inflows, but investors got choosy in February 2023 given the highs that equity markets appear to have reached and interest rates that, too, appear to have reached their peak levels. Here are six key trends that emerged in the way investors put money in—and withdrew from—the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry. Read more