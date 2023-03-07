 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Moneycontrol Fintech Conclave | 'India has the highest fintech adoption in the world'

India’s fintech adoption is the highest in the world and it constitutes a key part of what we see as India's digital economy and the techade, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on March 7 at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) being held in Mumbai. Read more here. 

Adani group repays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore