Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Moneycontrol Fintech Conclave | 'India has the highest fintech adoption in the world'

India’s fintech adoption is the highest in the world and it constitutes a key part of what we see as India's digital economy and the techade, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on March 7 at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) being held in Mumbai. Read more here.

Adani group repays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore

The controversy-hit Adani Group on March 7 announced that it has prepaid the Rs 7,374 crore (more than $900 million) share-backed financing made by various international and domestic financial institutions, about two years ahead of its latest maturity date. The conglomerate pledged to prepay all remaining loans by the end of March. Read more here.

Defence ministry inks Rs 6,800 crore contract with HAL

The defence ministry on Tuesday sealed a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft at a cost of over Rs 6,800 crore for the Indian Air Force. The ministry also finalised a contract with the Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for acquisition of three cadet training ships worth over Rs 3,100 crore. Read more here.

Dr Reddy's Lab recalls over 4,000 bottles of generic drug in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling over 4,000 bottles of a generic drug in the US due to a packaging error. The Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 4,320 bottles of Tacrolimus Capsules which are used to prevent the body from rejecting a transplanted organ. Read more here.

These 15 smallcaps make it to mutual funds hotlist

The last one year was not so good for smallcap stocks. While the Nifty 50-TRI and the Nifty Midcap 150-TRI gained 9 percent and 13 percent respectively for the one year ended February 24, 2023, the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI delivered almost flat returns. However, beaten down smallcap companies that have higher growth potential attracted more smart investors’ money that resulted in these stocks delivering triple digit return over the last one year. Read more here.

India Fintech Conclave | RBI ED says a committee is formed for fintech regulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a committee for regulation of fintechs, said RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary. Speaking at Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave on March 7, Choudhary said that regulating and introducing innovation in fintechs is always a challenge. Read more here.

International Women’s Day: Five Indian women CEOs every girl can look up to

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated every year to recognise the achievements of women in different fields, as well as to shine a spotlight on gender inequality that puts women at a disadvantage. On International Women’s Day 2023, here is a look at the trailblazers who have made a mark in the world of business. Read more here.