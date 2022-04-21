Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

HCL Tech Q4 Result | Profit more than triples to Rs 3,593 cr, revenue up at Rs 22,597 cr

HCL Technologies Ltd, a top-tier IT services provider in the country, on April 21 reported 226 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,593 crore, compared to Rs 1,102 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Due to the impact of deferred tax credit and the one-time milestone bonus paid during Q4FY21, the adjusted net profit during the same period last year stood at Rs 2,962 crore.

EV fire incidents: Companies found to be negligent will be penalised, says Nitin Gadkari

Nearly two months after the reports on electronic vehicles catching fire came to light, the Government of India said a committee has been constituted to investigate the incidents. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on April 21 assured that any company found to be negligent will be penalised.

A fourth of India’s power generation capacity shut, mainly due to lack of fuel

At a time when India’s electricity demand is seen rising at the fastest pace in decades, almost a fourth of its total thermal, nuclear, and hydropower installed capacity is shut down. At the beginning of April, the total capacity that was shut down was 66,534.31 MW, but the lack of fuel has tripped more units.

Ola Electric customer alleges accident caused due to scooter fault, company disputes it

Ola Electric continues to be plagued with various complaints over its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro. In a new incident, one of the customers alleged that his son had an accident on March 26 due to a fault in an Ola Electric scooter where it accelerated on a speed breaker instead of slowing down, resulting in the vehicle going airborne and crashing down on the road.

Regulatory, tech challenges will test HDFC Bank’s top brass during merger, say experts

The mega merger between Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and HDFC Bank will serve as a test case for all significant mergers, going ahead. However, the triple challenge of complying with regulatory requirements, deposit mobilisation and technology integration will test India’s largest private bank’s management bandwidth to the hilt, say industry experts.

Bira 91 crafts plan for every Indian beer to be emissions-free: founder Ankur Jain

Bira 91 is on a mission to be a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2025. It plans to achieve this goal by shifting entirely to clean energy, consuming 60 percent less energy, halving water consumption, and ensuring that no waste is sent to landfills.

Tata IPL 2022: TV viewership drops, but experts count on OTT

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, sponsored by the Tata group, attracted 229 million television viewers in the first week of the tournament’s 15th year, falling short of last year’s numbers. Marketers who paid more for airing ads during telecasts of IPL 2022 are worried by a drop in viewership, which some experts explain away by saying a part of the TV audience has shifted to the official streaming partner of the tournament. What is driving the trend?

