Investors get richer by Rs 5.7 lakh crore as bull run continues

The market is on a strong footing for the second straight session with the benchmark indices opening gap-up on March 6 on the back of positive global cues. Most sectors, barring realty, contributed to this rally, which made investors wealthier by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in two days. More here.

Yes Bank still getting a no from investors as lock-in period of bailout players ends

Under the rescue plan, 8 financial entities, led by SBI, had infused Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank. They were mandated to hold the shares for three years. As that lock-in nears its end, Yes Bank faces selling pressure. More here.

Airox Technologies scraps IPO plans; withdraws IPO paper

The IPO was slated to be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares by its promoters — Sanjay Bharatkumar Jaiswal and Ashima Sanjay Jaiswal. More here.

Delhi excise scam: Court sends Manish Sisodia to jail till March 20

Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier. More here.

RIL to appoint McLaren's Hitesh Sethia as Jio Financial CEO: Report

Hitesh Sethia's appointment, as claimed in the report, will come at a time when Jio Financial Services is preparing to get listed in the stock market. More here.

Noida International Airport may spur 30-40% increase in land prices: CEO YEIDA

Rates in the area have already been increased in view of higher compensation paid to farmers for their land. More here.

Most organisations don't prioritise advancing women in leadership roles, study finds

A joint study conducted by IBM and Chief has found that the leadership pipeline for women has hollowed out in the middle, with most businesses not prioritising advancing women in top positions. More here.