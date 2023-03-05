 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HCL Tech aims to double semiconductor biz in 4 years; group needs 2 years to build fab

IT company HCL Technologies expects to double semiconductor services business in 3–4 years following capabilities that it will develop around electronic chip plants to be set by its group firm, a senior company official said in Barcelona.

Read more here