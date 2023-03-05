A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HCL Tech aims to double semiconductor biz in 4 years; group needs 2 years to build fab

IT company HCL Technologies expects to double semiconductor services business in 3–4 years following capabilities that it will develop around electronic chip plants to be set by its group firm, a senior company official said in Barcelona.

Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The fear of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) given the elevated inflation, and worries of an economic slowdown, weighed on the market sentiment initially. But the comment by Fed officials later in the week favouring only a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike, and advising the US central bank to go slow on rate hikes, gave comfort to bulls. The market may remain positive for a few more days, but given the lack of domestic triggers, participants will focus more on global cues for further direction, experts said.

How Xi Jinping Plans to Bolster Confidence in China After COVID Missteps

China’s leaders are set to use a gathering of the top legislature starting Sunday to outline plans to restore public confidence and bolster economic growth after a year of uncertainty, disruption and discontent around the government’s COVID restrictions.

Smoke from Kochi dumping ground fire hangs over the city, suffocating residents

For the last three days, Kochi city and its suburbs have been waking up to a haze of smoke emanating from the smouldering fire that broke out on Thursday evening at the solid waste dumping ground at Brahmapuram, around 20 kms from the city.

Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Process underway to cancel license of Marion Biotech, says official

The process has been initiated for cancellation of the drug license of pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, which is allegedly linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan who consumed their cough syrup in December 2022, officials in Noida said on Sunday.

Have you noticed? Automobile logos have gone minimal to create a new brand identity

For the global automotive industry, the past decade has ushered sweeping change not only on the technological front but also in the presentation of brand logos. It’s a design trend that’s been adopted by several tech start-ups, right around 2011, with most car brands having followed suit shortly after, ditching elaborately carved logos for flat, two-dimensional ones.

Vivo V27 Pro vs OnePlus 11R: Which is India's best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in 2023?

The Vivo V27 series was unveiled in India last week. The line-up brings two new smartphones into the fray, including the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. We will focus on the top-end phone in the line-up during this comparison, the Vivo V27 Pro 5G. Let's compare Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus 11R's full specifications.

