Adani-Hindenburg case: Experts hail Supreme Court for ‘landmark judgment’

The Supreme Court has appointed a six-member panel to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory mechanism to protect investor interest following the hammering of the Adani group stocks. SEBI has been asked to probe violations if any. More here.

Torrent to appeal against NCLAT order allowing RCap’s second auction

Moneycontrol News