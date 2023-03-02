English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Adani-Hindenburg case: Experts hail Supreme Court for ‘landmark judgment’ 

    The Supreme Court has appointed a six-member panel to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory mechanism to protect investor interest following the hammering of the Adani group stocks. SEBI has been asked to probe violations if any. More here.

    Torrent to appeal against NCLAT order allowing RCap’s second auction 

    On March 2, NCLAT allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process. More here.

    SBI may look to cut Yes Bank stake once lock-in ends: Report 

    SBI, India's largest bank, does not want to permanently retain a stake in Yes Bank and would want to trim its holdings, albeit in phases, one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. More here.

    Coders losing jobs to ChatGPT ‘will never happen’: Narayana Murthy

    Murthy said that ChatGPT is good and one should welcome it. “Use ChatGPT as the base and then show our creativity, show our smartness, and show our innovation,” he said. More here.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani #ChatGPT #hindenberg #Moneycontrol Selects #Narayana Murthy #NCLAT #SBI #torent
    first published: Mar 2, 2023 06:35 pm