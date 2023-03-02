A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Adani-Hindenburg case: Experts hail Supreme Court for ‘landmark judgment’

The Supreme Court has appointed a six-member panel to suggest ways to strengthen the regulatory mechanism to protect investor interest following the hammering of the Adani group stocks. SEBI has been asked to probe violations if any. More here.

Torrent to appeal against NCLAT order allowing RCap’s second auction

On March 2, NCLAT allowed a petition filed by lenders of Reliance Capital seeking another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing insolvency process. More here.

SBI may look to cut Yes Bank stake once lock-in ends: Report

SBI, India's largest bank, does not want to permanently retain a stake in Yes Bank and would want to trim its holdings, albeit in phases, one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. More here.

Coders losing jobs to ChatGPT ‘will never happen’: Narayana Murthy

Murthy said that ChatGPT is good and one should welcome it. “Use ChatGPT as the base and then show our creativity, show our smartness, and show our innovation,” he said. More here.