 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December

India's GDP growth rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in October-December, coming in at 4.4 percent, data released on February 28 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

January core sector growth at 7.8%, up from December