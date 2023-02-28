English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST
    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December

    India's GDP growth rate fell for the second consecutive quarter in October-December, coming in at 4.4 percent, data released on February 28 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here

    January core sector growth at 7.8%, up from December

    The growth in January was aided by a jump in the output of fertilisers, coal, electricity, steel, natural gas, cement, and refinery products, as compared to the corresponding period last year, data showed. More here

    Centre's fiscal deficit widens to Rs 11.91 lakh crore in April-January

    The central government's fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of 2022-23 widened to Rs 11.91 lakh crore. At Rs 11.91 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for April 2022-January 2023 accounts for 67.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23. More here

    Arvind Kejriwal accepts resignations of Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain

    Jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned as ministers, moments after the Supreme Court rejected the Deputy chief minister’s plea seeking bail in the now-scrapped excise policy case. More here

    Decline in NBCC share price a reflection of slow pace of order inflow 

    The scrip has fallen around 20 percent in the past three months, and is down 14 percent in the past one year. It has formed a potential bottom between Rs 31 and 32 levels and if it manages to stay above this zone, it can inch higher, says Milan Vaishnav, founder, Gemstone Equity Research and ChatWizard FZE. More here

    IMD: India to witness above-normal temperatures from March-May 

    India will experience above-normal temperatures during March-May over almost all parts of central India as a result of the anticyclone and global warming, with the El Nino impact likely at a later stage in the monsoon. More here

    '10-year bond yields may trade in 7.40-50% range for some time'

    Yields on government securities (G-Secs) are expected to trade in a narrow range till March-end as traders wait for more clarity on the inflation trend and outlook, dealers said. The yield on the 10-year benchmark G-Sec is likely to trade in the range of 7.40-7.50 percent till March-end, experts said. More here

