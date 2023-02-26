 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 26, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Warren Buffett on Berkshire's success: Not just smart investing but lots of luck

Ace investor Warren Buffett, in his 2022 annual letter to shareholders explained that while he and partner Charlie Munger are known for creating unparalleled wealth for their shareholders, they have made mistakes just like any other investor. And Buffett has flagged his own errors in the letter. In fact, he highlights that Berkshire was a one-trick pony 68 years ago. Its investment in a revered textiles firm was “doomed” which he realised late.

Read here to know more