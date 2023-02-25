A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

G20: India releases Chair Summary as consensus on official statement's language proves elusive

At the conclusion of the finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, India issued Chair's Summary due to lack of consensus on official G20 statement. India, holding the G20 presidency, issued a nine-page Chair's Summary as consensus on characterizing the Russia-Ukraine conflict eludes official communique.

IMF calls on G20 to strengthen debt framework to help vulnerable nations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on the G20 nations to strengthen the debt framework to help struggling and vulnerable countries. "With global growth set to slow in 2023 and remain below its historical average, too many people in too many countries are struggling to make ends meet," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement on February 25.

G20: Ban on crypto emerges as possibility as countries see need for regulation

Finance ministry officials and central bankers from G20 countries are seemingly in agreement when it comes to the regulation of crypto assets, with a complete ban on them also on the table.

A statement by the Indian government, issued on February 25, said the discussion included talks on the need for systematic classification of crypto assets and financial stability issues and regulatory responses, among other subjects.

Tube Investments' EV arm gets Rs 1,200 crore investment from Multiples PE

Multiples Alternate Asset Management (Multiples), a private equity firm, said on February 25 that it has infused Rs 1,200 crore in electric three-wheeler maker TI Clean Mobility Private Limited (TICMPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Limited, which is a part of the Murugappa Group.

An era ends as Citibank removes signboard from iconic Kolkata office

One of India’s oldest foreign lenders, Citibank has removed its signboard from its iconic Kanak building office on Kolkata's Chowringhee Road, as part of the rebranding exercise post the acquisition of its consumer business by Axis Bank in 2021.

DDLJ to Spadikam: The business of film re-releases

Re-releases have become more numerous in the post pandemic period, perhaps in a bid to bring people back to theatres. Several Hollywood films, too, have been re-released over the years – some because they were good films that underperformed and others to create box office records.

Immigration Series: Portugal & Ireland end Golden Visa programs. Is Spain next?

After growing concerns over the use of Golden Visa programs as a door for money laundering and corruption, Ireland and Portugal have abolished their citizenship by investment programs. Malta, Cyprus and Bulgaria have already annulled their schemes permanently. Is Spain next?

